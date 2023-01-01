Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Sarasota

Sarasota restaurants
Sarasota restaurants that serve egg rolls

Rice Box Express

1780 N Honore Ave, Sarasota

Avg 4 (30 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Egg Rolls$2.75
Pork Egg Rolls, served with a side of Duck Sauce. (limited time)
Egg Rolls$0.00
Chicken Egg Rolls. Served with duck sauce.
Mia's Vietnamese Cuisine

2720 Stickney Point Road Unit 6, Sarasota

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SP1. Grilled Pork & Egg Rolls$15.00
Served w. Rice Vermicelli or Rice.
A1. Large Vietnamese Pork Egg Rolls (8)$12.00
Served w. lettuce, cilantro and fish sauce.
A1. Small Vietnamese Pork Egg Rolls (4)$7.00
Served w. lettuce, cilantro and fish sauce.
