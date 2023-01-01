Egg rolls in Sarasota
Sarasota restaurants that serve egg rolls
Rice Box Express
1780 N Honore Ave, Sarasota
|Pork Egg Rolls
|$2.75
Pork Egg Rolls, served with a side of Duck Sauce. (limited time)
|Egg Rolls
|$0.00
Chicken Egg Rolls. Served with duck sauce.
Mia's Vietnamese Cuisine
2720 Stickney Point Road Unit 6, Sarasota
|SP1. Grilled Pork & Egg Rolls
|$15.00
Served w. Rice Vermicelli or Rice.
|A1. Large Vietnamese Pork Egg Rolls (8)
|$12.00
Served w. lettuce, cilantro and fish sauce.
|A1. Small Vietnamese Pork Egg Rolls (4)
|$7.00
Served w. lettuce, cilantro and fish sauce.