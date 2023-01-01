Enchiladas in Sarasota
Sarasota restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about The Public House Tap and Grill
The Public House Tap and Grill
6240 North Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota
|Enchilada Chicken or Ground Beef
|$16.99
Choose Chicken or Beef Filling for your 3 enchiladas with white rice and black beans.
More about Wicked Cantina - Sarasota
Wicked Cantina - Sarasota
1603 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
|Shrimp Enchilada
|$6.95
|Beef Enchilada Plate
|$13.95
Two seasoned ground beef enchiladas, topped with Chile con Carne sauce, house blend of cheese and onions. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.
|Pork Enchilada
|$6.00