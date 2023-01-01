Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Sarasota

Sarasota restaurants
Sarasota restaurants that serve fried rice

Rice Box Express

1780 N Honore Ave, Sarasota

Avg 4 (30 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tofu & Vegetable Fried Rice$14.75
Deep-fried tofu, egg, broccoli, carrots, onions, scallions, bean sprout, mushroom, napa, rice, soy sauce. (Large only 32oz)
Singapore Fried Rice$11.00
Chicken, pork, shrimp, egg, onions, scallions, bean sprouts, garlic, curry spices, rice, soy sauce.
*Packaged in a takeout box: (S) 16oz, (M) 26oz, (L) 32oz.*
Fried Rice (pork & egg)$0.00
Batch cooked fried rice with a little pork and egg. No veggies. No modification. *packaged in a takeout box*
More about Rice Box Express
Mia's Vietnamese Cuisine

2720 Stickney Point Road Unit 6, Sarasota

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Fried Rice$3.00
More about Mia's Vietnamese Cuisine

