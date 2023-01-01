Fried rice in Sarasota
Rice Box Express
1780 N Honore Ave, Sarasota
|Tofu & Vegetable Fried Rice
|$14.75
Deep-fried tofu, egg, broccoli, carrots, onions, scallions, bean sprout, mushroom, napa, rice, soy sauce. (Large only 32oz)
|Singapore Fried Rice
|$11.00
Chicken, pork, shrimp, egg, onions, scallions, bean sprouts, garlic, curry spices, rice, soy sauce.
*Packaged in a takeout box: (S) 16oz, (M) 26oz, (L) 32oz.*
|Fried Rice (pork & egg)
|$0.00
Batch cooked fried rice with a little pork and egg. No veggies. No modification. *packaged in a takeout box*