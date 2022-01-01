Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Sarasota

Go
Sarasota restaurants
Toast

Sarasota restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Wicked Cantina image

 

Wicked Cantina

1603 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Taco Plate$13.95
Two soft flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, Jack cheese and tomato. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.
More about Wicked Cantina
Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood. image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.

1435 Main St, Sarasota

Avg 4.6 (6599 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Cuban Sandwich$11.00
Grilled chicken breast, sliced ham, pickles, swiss cheese, whole grain mustard, yellow mustard.
Grilled Chicken Taco$10.00
Build at home! Served with kettle chips, street slaw, or French fries.
All tacos are served with soft flour tortillas, chipotle remoulade, shredded lettuce, and pico di gallo
More about Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.

Map

Map

