Grilled chicken salad in Sarasota

Sarasota restaurants
Sarasota restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Item pic

 

Connors Steak and Seafood - Sarasota

3501 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lunch Grilled Chicken Salad$14.00
Chilled & sliced chicken, kalamata olive, wontons, onion, feta, balsamic vinaigrette
Grilled Chicken Salad$16.00
Chilled and sliced grilled chicken breast atop romaine and iceberg lettuces with kalamata olive, onion, red pepper, feta, and balsamic vinaigrette
More about Connors Steak and Seafood - Sarasota
Item pic

 

EggTown - Sarasota

5495 Fruitville road, Sarasota

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Raisin Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.75
Grilled raisin bread with swiss cheese, chicken salad, cranberries, nuts and lettuce
More about EggTown - Sarasota

