Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kebabs in Sarasota

Go
Sarasota restaurants
Toast

Sarasota restaurants that serve kebabs

Item pic

 

Apollonia Grill - Sarasota Landings - 4956 S Tamiami Trail

4956 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Beef Filet Kebab$21.99
Tender Steak Medallions, Seasoned & Char Grilled, Served With Lemon Garlic Potatoes, Roasted Vegetables & Greek Yogurt.
Lamb Kebab$29.99
Seasoned & Char Grilled, Lemon Oregano Marinate. Lemon Garlic Potatoes, Roasted Vegetables and Greek Yogurt.
Chicken Kebab$24.99
Seasoned & Char Grilled, Lemon Oregano Marinate. Lemon Garlic Potatoes, Roasted Vegetables and Greek Yogurt.
More about Apollonia Grill - Sarasota Landings - 4956 S Tamiami Trail
Item pic

 

Turmeric Indian Bar & Grill

1001 Cocoanut Avenue, Sarasota

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MURGH MALAI KEBAB$22.00
Boneless chicken, yogurt, cream cheese
More about Turmeric Indian Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Sarasota

Chocolate Lava Cake

Cake

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Hot And Sour Soup

Ravioli

Chili

Taco Salad

Map

More near Sarasota to explore

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (178 restaurants)

Bradenton

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Venice

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Bradenton Beach

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Port Charlotte

No reviews yet

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Ellenton

Avg 3 (7 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Anna Maria

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (311 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (738 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston