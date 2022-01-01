Kebabs in Sarasota
Sarasota restaurants that serve kebabs
More about Apollonia Grill - Sarasota Landings - 4956 S Tamiami Trail
Apollonia Grill - Sarasota Landings - 4956 S Tamiami Trail
4956 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
|Beef Filet Kebab
|$21.99
Tender Steak Medallions, Seasoned & Char Grilled, Served With Lemon Garlic Potatoes, Roasted Vegetables & Greek Yogurt.
|Lamb Kebab
|$29.99
Seasoned & Char Grilled, Lemon Oregano Marinate. Lemon Garlic Potatoes, Roasted Vegetables and Greek Yogurt.
|Chicken Kebab
|$24.99
Seasoned & Char Grilled, Lemon Oregano Marinate. Lemon Garlic Potatoes, Roasted Vegetables and Greek Yogurt.