Key lime pies in Sarasota

Sarasota restaurants that serve key lime pies

a47fcafb-529e-4122-9d7d-1b3508d73dc0 image

 

Element

1413 Main St., Sarasota

No reviews yet
Takeout
Passion Fruit Key Lime Pie$10.00
chantilly cream
More about Element
Floribbean Flo's Key Lime Pie image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.

1435 Main St, Sarasota

Avg 4.6 (6599 reviews)
Takeout
Floribbean Flo's Key Lime Pie$10.00
Voted best key lime pie in Florida and made with real key limes, you won’t want to miss this
More about Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.

