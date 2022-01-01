Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Sarasota

Sarasota restaurants
Sarasota restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Item pic

 

FOOD+BEER - Fruitville Rd

5446 Fruitville Rd., Sarasotaa

No reviews yet
Takeout
1-800-Ask-Mahi$12.99
Grilled and blackened mahi, house tartar, coleslaw, pickled onions
More about FOOD+BEER - Fruitville Rd
Item pic

 

Wicked Cantina - Sarasota

1603 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackened Mahi Taco Plate$16.95
Blackened mahi mahi on two flour tortillas, topped with Jalapeño Ranch slaw, avocado slice and pickled onion. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.
Mahi Taco$7.20
Blackened mahi mahi on a flour tortilla, topped with Jalapeño ranch slaw, avocado slice and pickled onion.
More about Wicked Cantina - Sarasota

