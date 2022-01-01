Mahi mahi in Sarasota
Sarasota restaurants that serve mahi mahi
FOOD+BEER - Fruitville Rd
5446 Fruitville Rd., Sarasotaa
|1-800-Ask-Mahi
|$12.99
Grilled and blackened mahi, house tartar, coleslaw, pickled onions
Wicked Cantina - Sarasota
1603 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
|Blackened Mahi Taco Plate
|$16.95
Blackened mahi mahi on two flour tortillas, topped with Jalapeño Ranch slaw, avocado slice and pickled onion. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.
|Mahi Taco
|$7.20
Blackened mahi mahi on a flour tortilla, topped with Jalapeño ranch slaw, avocado slice and pickled onion.