Mango lassi in Sarasota

Sarasota restaurants
Sarasota restaurants that serve mango lassi

Project Coffee image

 

Project Coffee - Burns Court

538 S Pineapple Ave, Sarasota

Avg 4.1 (33 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Matcha Mango Lassi$7.00
More about Project Coffee - Burns Court
Item pic

 

Turmeric Indian Bar & Grill

1001 Cocoanut Avenue, Sarasota

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MANGO LASSI$6.00
Mango based Indian sweet yogurt drink
More about Turmeric Indian Bar & Grill

