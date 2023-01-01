Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mango lassi in
Sarasota
/
Sarasota
/
Mango Lassi
Sarasota restaurants that serve mango lassi
Project Coffee - Burns Court
538 S Pineapple Ave, Sarasota
Avg 4.1
(33 reviews)
Matcha Mango Lassi
$7.00
More about Project Coffee - Burns Court
Turmeric Indian Bar & Grill
1001 Cocoanut Avenue, Sarasota
No reviews yet
MANGO LASSI
$6.00
Mango based Indian sweet yogurt drink
More about Turmeric Indian Bar & Grill
