Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Sarasota

Go
Sarasota restaurants
Toast

Sarasota restaurants that serve meatball subs

Item pic

 

Joey D's - Bee Ridge

3811 Kenny Drive, Sarasota

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MEATBALL PARMESAN SUB$10.99
More about Joey D's - Bee Ridge
Item pic

 

Patellini's Pizza

1429 Main St, Sarasota

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball Sub$10.95
Meatballs with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
More about Patellini's Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Sarasota

Chocolate Cake

Hot Chocolate

Bisque

Steak Subs

Lobsters

Turkey Melts

Key Lime Pies

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Sarasota to explore

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (182 restaurants)

Bradenton

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Venice

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Bradenton Beach

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Ellenton

Avg 3 (8 restaurants)

Port Charlotte

No reviews yet

Anna Maria

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (350 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (243 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (835 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (234 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston