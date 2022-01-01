Omelettes in Sarasota
Original Word of Mouth - Gulf Gate - 6604 Gateway Ave, Sarasota, FL
6604 Gateway Ave, Sarasota, FL, Sarasota
|Spring Omelette
|$11.79
Mix of veggies, topped with diced tomato
Peach’s 5 Bee Ridge
4292 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota
|Siesta Key Omelette
|$9.29
All of our freshest veggies sauteed and layered with a blend of cheese. Served with fresh fruit and whole wheat toast
|Ham & Cheese Omelette
|$8.99
Diced ham smothered with a blend of cheese
|Denver Omelette
|$9.29
Ham, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and a blend of cheese