Pancakes in Sarasota
Sarasota restaurants that serve pancakes
Rice Box Express
1780 N Honore Ave, Sarasota
|Mu Shu (no pancakes)
|$16.50
Cabbage, mushrooms, mu'er mushrooms, scallions, egg, garlic, choice of protein wok tossed in hoisin soy. ***We no longer have the pancake wraps***
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Skillets
8635 S Tamiami Tr, Sarasota
|Pancake Platter
|$9.95
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). With 2 AA Eggs, choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham, or Chicken Sausage.
|Kids Pancake & Meat
|$6.75
One Buttermilk or Chocolate Chip Pancake with one strip of Smokehouse Bacon.
|Potato Pancakes
|$9.50
Creamy and crispy, griddled to golden brown perfection. With hot apples and sour cream.