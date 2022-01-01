Quesadillas in Sarasota

Sarasota restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Oak & Stone - Sarasota Clark

4067 Clark Rd, Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (1451 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN QUESADILLA$10.00
Roasted chicken, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, black beans,cheddar blend, jalapeno aioli
More about Oak & Stone - Sarasota Clark
Island House Tap & Grill image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Island House Tap & Grill

5110 Ocean Blvd, Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (1197 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
More about Island House Tap & Grill
QUESADILLA image

TACOS

3 Pepper Burrito

14 N Lemon Ave, Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (1880 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
QUESADILLA$8.50
Quesadilla using our famous 12" fresh pressed tortilla. Selected sauces always come on the side.
Comes w/ Chips & Salsa!
Kids Lil Quesadilla$5.99
Kids 12 & Under
Smaller version of our amazing quesadilla. 10" Fresh pressed tortilla w/choice of toppings. Selected sauces always come on the side.
Comes w/ Chips & Salsa!
LIL QUESADILLA$7.50
Smaller version of our amazing quesadilla. 10" Fresh pressed tortilla w/choice of toppings. Selected sauces always come on the side.
Comes w/ Chips & Salsa!
More about 3 Pepper Burrito
Wicked Cantina image

 

Wicked Cantina

1603 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$9.95
Large grilled flour tortilla filled with Jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
More about Wicked Cantina

