Quesadillas in Sarasota
Sarasota restaurants that serve quesadillas
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Oak & Stone - Sarasota Clark
4067 Clark Rd, Sarasota
|CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$10.00
Roasted chicken, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, black beans,cheddar blend, jalapeno aioli
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Island House Tap & Grill
5110 Ocean Blvd, Sarasota
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
TACOS
3 Pepper Burrito
14 N Lemon Ave, Sarasota
|QUESADILLA
|$8.50
Quesadilla using our famous 12" fresh pressed tortilla. Selected sauces always come on the side.
Comes w/ Chips & Salsa!
|Kids Lil Quesadilla
|$5.99
Kids 12 & Under
Smaller version of our amazing quesadilla. 10" Fresh pressed tortilla w/choice of toppings. Selected sauces always come on the side.
Comes w/ Chips & Salsa!
|LIL QUESADILLA
|$7.50
Smaller version of our amazing quesadilla. 10" Fresh pressed tortilla w/choice of toppings. Selected sauces always come on the side.
Comes w/ Chips & Salsa!