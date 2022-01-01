Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Quiche in
Sarasota
/
Sarasota
/
Quiche
Sarasota restaurants that serve quiche
Pastry Art Cafe - 1512 Main Street
1512 Main Street, Sarasota
No reviews yet
Quiche Cup
$6.95
More about Pastry Art Cafe - 1512 Main Street
Buddy Brew Coffee - Sarasota
1289 N. Palm Ave, Sarasota
No reviews yet
Quiche
$8.25
Seasonal mini quiche served with fruit. Available in a veggie or meat option.
More about Buddy Brew Coffee - Sarasota
Browse other tasty dishes in Sarasota
Gnocchi
Cheese Fries
Chicken Sandwiches
Cobb Salad
Prawns
Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches
Bruschetta
Cannolis
More near Sarasota to explore
Saint Petersburg
Avg 4.3
(173 restaurants)
Bradenton
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Venice
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Bradenton Beach
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Ellenton
Avg 3
(8 restaurants)
Englewood
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Pinellas Park
Avg 3.8
(7 restaurants)
Port Charlotte
No reviews yet
Anna Maria
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(18 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(303 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4.1
(18 restaurants)
Lakeland
Avg 4.5
(45 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(218 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(279 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(717 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(204 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston