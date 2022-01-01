Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Sarasota

Go
Sarasota restaurants
Toast

Sarasota restaurants that serve ravioli

Item pic

 

Apollonia Grill - Sarasota Landings

4956 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Short Rib Ravioli$22.79
Braised Short Rib Stuffed Pasta. Portobello Mushrooms, Onions, Parmesan With Demi Red Wine Sauce.
More about Apollonia Grill - Sarasota Landings
Asaro’s Of Bee ridge Pizzeria & Ristorante image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Asaro’s Of Bee ridge Pizzeria & Ristorante

8320 Bee ridge rd, Sarasota

Avg 4.7 (456 reviews)
Takeout
Baked Ravioli$13.00
More about Asaro’s Of Bee ridge Pizzeria & Ristorante
OSSOBUCO RAVIOLI image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Cafe Gabbiano

5104 Ocean Blvd, Sarasota

Avg 4.7 (4250 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
OSSOBUCO RAVIOLI$26.00
Ravioli stuffed with braised veal. Served in our Bolognese sauce made up of veal, filet tips and ground beef.
LOBSTER RAVIOLI$28.00
Sautéed shallots, vodka and cream finished with a touch of marinara making a creamy delicacy.
Truffle Ravioli$26.00
Pasta, cheese, trufle, butter, sage, chicken stock
More about Cafe Gabbiano
Ravioli al Formaggio image

 

Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria

27 Fletcher Ave., Sarasota

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ravioli al Formaggio$21.00
fresh pasta filled with mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, and ricotta cheese served in Bavaro's famous vodka sauce
More about Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria
Item pic

 

Caragiulos Italian American Restaurant

69 S PALM AVENUE, SARASOTA

No reviews yet
Takeout
RAVIOLI BASILICO$16.95
basil cream sauce + wilted spinach + preserved tomato + toasted walnut
More about Caragiulos Italian American Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Sarasota

Shrimp Scampi

Cappuccino

Sauteed Spinach

Pretzels

Cake

Chicken Sandwiches

Shrimp Tacos

Fried Pickles

Map

More near Sarasota to explore

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Bradenton

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Venice

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Port Charlotte

No reviews yet

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Bradenton Beach

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Ellenton

Avg 3 (5 restaurants)

Anna Maria

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston