Ravioli in Sarasota
Sarasota restaurants that serve ravioli
Apollonia Grill - Sarasota Landings
4956 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
|Short Rib Ravioli
|$22.79
Braised Short Rib Stuffed Pasta. Portobello Mushrooms, Onions, Parmesan With Demi Red Wine Sauce.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Asaro’s Of Bee ridge Pizzeria & Ristorante
8320 Bee ridge rd, Sarasota
|Baked Ravioli
|$13.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Cafe Gabbiano
5104 Ocean Blvd, Sarasota
|OSSOBUCO RAVIOLI
|$26.00
Ravioli stuffed with braised veal. Served in our Bolognese sauce made up of veal, filet tips and ground beef.
|LOBSTER RAVIOLI
|$28.00
Sautéed shallots, vodka and cream finished with a touch of marinara making a creamy delicacy.
|Truffle Ravioli
|$26.00
Pasta, cheese, trufle, butter, sage, chicken stock
Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria
27 Fletcher Ave., Sarasota
|Ravioli al Formaggio
|$21.00
fresh pasta filled with mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, and ricotta cheese served in Bavaro's famous vodka sauce