Shrimp fajitas in Sarasota
Sarasota restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas
Mi Pueblo - University - 8405 Tuttle Avenue
8405 Tuttle Avenue, Sarasota
|Fajitas Shrimp ~
|$22.75
Grilled shrimp served with sauteed onion, bell peppers, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo with fresh tortillas
Wicked Cantina - Sarasota
1603 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
|SHRIMP FAJITAS
|$18.95
Shrimp (6 oz) on a bed of sautéed peppers and onions, served with guacamole, Jack cheese, sour cream, pico, Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro, or black beans. Flour tortillas on the side. Add 6 oz Portobello Mushrooms 3.95
