Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fajitas in Sarasota

Go
Sarasota restaurants
Toast

Sarasota restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas

Banner pic

 

Mi Pueblo - University - 8405 Tuttle Avenue

8405 Tuttle Avenue, Sarasota

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fajitas Shrimp ~$22.75
Grilled shrimp served with sauteed onion, bell peppers, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo with fresh tortillas
More about Mi Pueblo - University - 8405 Tuttle Avenue
Wicked Cantina image

 

Wicked Cantina - Sarasota

1603 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHRIMP FAJITAS$18.95
Shrimp (6 oz) on a bed of sautéed peppers and onions, served with guacamole, Jack cheese, sour cream, pico, Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro, or black beans. Flour tortillas on the side. Add 6 oz Portobello Mushrooms 3.95
Shrimp Fajitas$18.95
More about Wicked Cantina - Sarasota

Browse other tasty dishes in Sarasota

Cake

Bruschetta

Tuna Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

Turkey Clubs

Mac And Cheese

Taco Salad

Mango Lassi

Map

More near Sarasota to explore

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.4 (197 restaurants)

Bradenton

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Venice

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Bradenton Beach

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (12 restaurants)

Ellenton

Avg 3 (9 restaurants)

Port Charlotte

No reviews yet

Anna Maria

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 3.9 (49 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Sebring

No reviews yet

Naples

Avg 4.4 (199 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (410 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (957 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston