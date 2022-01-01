Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Sarasota

Sarasota restaurants
Sarasota restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Island House Taqueria image

TACOS

Island House Taqueria

2773 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Camarones Shrimp Taco$5.00
More about Island House Taqueria
Item pic

 

Wicked Cantina

1603 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Taco$7.20
Lightly breaded shrimp fried to perfection and topped with slaw, pickled onion and cilantro. Drizzled with chipotle aioli and served on a soft flour tortilla. (spicy item)
Shrimp Taco Plate$16.95
Lightly breaded shrimp fried to perfection and topped with slaw, pickled onions and cilantro. Drizzled with chipotle aioli and served on two soft flour tortillas. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.
More about Wicked Cantina

