Shrimp tacos in Sarasota

TACOS
Island House Taqueria
2773 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota
|Camarones Shrimp Taco
|$5.00
Wicked Cantina
1603 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
|Shrimp Taco
|$7.20
Lightly breaded shrimp fried to perfection and topped with slaw, pickled onion and cilantro. Drizzled with chipotle aioli and served on a soft flour tortilla. (spicy item)
|Shrimp Taco Plate
|$16.95
Lightly breaded shrimp fried to perfection and topped with slaw, pickled onions and cilantro. Drizzled with chipotle aioli and served on two soft flour tortillas. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.