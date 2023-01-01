Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Street tacos in Sarasota

Sarasota restaurants
Sarasota restaurants that serve street tacos

Carnitas Street Taco Plate image

 

Wicked Cantina - Sarasota

1603 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carnitas Street Taco Plate$13.95
Slow roasted pork shoulder in three soft corn tortillas, topped with onions and cilantro, drizzled with our SPICY Wicked Sauce and served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans. (spicy item)
More about Wicked Cantina - Sarasota
Restaurant banner

 

The Breakfast Company - Landings - 4832 S Tamiami Trail

4832 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

No reviews yet
Takeout
Street Tacos$14.00
soft flour tortillas, cheddar cheese, sliced avocado, diced tomato, homemade salsa, sour cream drizzle; served with choice of lunchtime side
More about The Breakfast Company - Landings - 4832 S Tamiami Trail

