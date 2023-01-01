Street tacos in Sarasota
Sarasota restaurants that serve street tacos
More about Wicked Cantina - Sarasota
Wicked Cantina - Sarasota
1603 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
|Carnitas Street Taco Plate
|$13.95
Slow roasted pork shoulder in three soft corn tortillas, topped with onions and cilantro, drizzled with our SPICY Wicked Sauce and served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans. (spicy item)
More about The Breakfast Company - Landings - 4832 S Tamiami Trail
The Breakfast Company - Landings - 4832 S Tamiami Trail
4832 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
|Street Tacos
|$14.00
soft flour tortillas, cheddar cheese, sliced avocado, diced tomato, homemade salsa, sour cream drizzle; served with choice of lunchtime side