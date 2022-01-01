Tacos in Sarasota
Sarasota restaurants that serve tacos
TACOS
Island House Taqueria
2773 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota
|Al Pastor Taco
|$4.00
Rotisserie Pork, Pineapple, Onion, Cilantro, on soft corn tortillas
|Carne Asada Taco
|$5.00
|Birria Taco
|$4.00
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Island House Tap & Grill
5110 Ocean Blvd, Sarasota
|Camarones Tacos
|$16.00
Blackened Gulf Shrimp, Citrus Cabbage Slaw, Cilantro Lime Crema, Grilled Corn Tortilla
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$17.00
Filet Mignon, Negro-Recado, Cilantro Lime Crema, Sweet Onion Radish Pico, Cotija Cheese, Grilled Corn Tortilla
|Pescado Tacos
|$18.00
Grouper Cheek, Citrus Cabbage Slaw, Sweet Onion Radish Pico, Queso Fresco, Grilled Corn Tortilla
TACOS
3 Pepper Burrito
14 N Lemon Ave, Sarasota
|UNO TACO
|$4.00
|TACOS
|$8.50
Comes w/two tacos. Either two soft fresh pressed flour tortillas or two large 8-inch fresh fried corn shell. If you want one of each select both!
Comes with chips & salsa as well : )