Tacos in Sarasota

Go
Sarasota restaurants
Toast

Sarasota restaurants that serve tacos

Carne Asada Taco image

TACOS

Island House Taqueria

2773 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Al Pastor Taco$4.00
Rotisserie Pork, Pineapple, Onion, Cilantro, on soft corn tortillas
Carne Asada Taco$5.00
Birria Taco$4.00
More about Island House Taqueria
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Island House Tap & Grill

5110 Ocean Blvd, Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (1197 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Camarones Tacos$16.00
Blackened Gulf Shrimp, Citrus Cabbage Slaw, Cilantro Lime Crema, Grilled Corn Tortilla
Carne Asada Tacos$17.00
Filet Mignon, Negro-Recado, Cilantro Lime Crema, Sweet Onion Radish Pico, Cotija Cheese, Grilled Corn Tortilla
Pescado Tacos$18.00
Grouper Cheek, Citrus Cabbage Slaw, Sweet Onion Radish Pico, Queso Fresco, Grilled Corn Tortilla
More about Island House Tap & Grill
Item pic

TACOS

3 Pepper Burrito

14 N Lemon Ave, Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (1880 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
UNO TACO$4.00
TACOS$8.50
Comes w/two tacos. Either two soft fresh pressed flour tortillas or two large 8-inch fresh fried corn shell. If you want one of each select both!
Comes with chips & salsa as well : )
More about 3 Pepper Burrito
Wicked Taco Plate image

 

Wicked Cantina

1603 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wicked Taco Plate$10.94
Two crispy corn taco shells filled with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, house blend of cheese and tomato. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.
More about Wicked Cantina

Browse other tasty dishes in Sarasota

Sliders

Waffles

Quesadillas

Cake

Carne Asada

Salmon

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Avocado Toast

Map

More near Sarasota to explore

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.2 (119 restaurants)

Bradenton

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Venice

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Port Charlotte

No reviews yet

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Bradenton Beach

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Anna Maria

No reviews yet

Pinellas Park

No reviews yet

Ellenton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston