Tagliatelle in
Sarasota
/
Sarasota
/
Tagliatelle
Sarasota restaurants that serve tagliatelle
Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria
27 Fletcher Ave., Sarasota
No reviews yet
Tagliatelle Bolognese
$19.00
fresh tagliatelle with homemade bolognese sauce
More about Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria
Element
1413 Main St., Sarasota
No reviews yet
Short Rib Tagliatelle
$38.00
More about Element
