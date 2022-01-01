Tuna salad in Sarasota

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Original Word of Mouth - Gulf Gate - 6604 Gateway Ave, Sarasota, FL

6604 Gateway Ave, Sarasota, FL, Sarasota

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad Sandwich$11.29
House Tuna Salad on Choice of Toast
More about Original Word of Mouth - Gulf Gate - 6604 Gateway Ave, Sarasota, FL
Item pic

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Skillets Restaurant

8635 S Tamiami Tr, Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (104 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Croissant$12.25
Scratch made Albacore Tuna Salad with Lettuce and Tomato on a buttery Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Tuna Salad Plate$13.95
White Albacore Tuna tossed with light-on-the mayo and finely diced onion. With sliced egg, cucumber, fresh tomato.
More about Skillets Restaurant

