Veggie sandwiches in Sarasota
Sarasota restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches
More about Original Word of Mouth - Gulf Gate - 6604 Gateway Ave, Sarasota, FL
6604 Gateway Ave, Sarasota, FL, Sarasota
|Veggie Sandwich
|$10.29
Grilled Mix vegetables, melted Havarti, on pressed ciabatta bread
More about Green Zebra Cafe
Green Zebra Cafe
1377 Main St, Sarasota
|MEDITERRANEAN VEGGIE SANDWICH
|$16.00
tomato, bell pepper, sprouts, onion, hummus, mint, served on artisan multigrain ciabatta, gluten-free bread available. vegan, 327 cal
