Veggie sandwiches in Sarasota

Sarasota restaurants
Sarasota restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches

Original Word of Mouth - Gulf Gate - 6604 Gateway Ave, Sarasota, FL

6604 Gateway Ave, Sarasota, FL, Sarasota

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Sandwich$10.29
Grilled Mix vegetables, melted Havarti, on pressed ciabatta bread
More about Original Word of Mouth - Gulf Gate - 6604 Gateway Ave, Sarasota, FL
Green Zebra Cafe

1377 Main St, Sarasota

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MEDITERRANEAN VEGGIE SANDWICH$16.00
tomato, bell pepper, sprouts, onion, hummus, mint, served on artisan multigrain ciabatta, gluten-free bread available. vegan, 327 cal
More about Green Zebra Cafe

