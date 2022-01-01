Sarasota Vegan Deli

Go
We offer most deli favorites in a fully plant based version. Burgers, Sandwiches, Wraps, Salads and Pizza along with hard to find grocery items and snacks. Our sandwiches are mostly crafted with our house made artisan seitan line. we will offer several gluten free options but caution sever allergy sufferers to be mindful that while we take every precaution possible the possibility of trace contamination is present considering the scale of production of a gluten based product on premises.

Two/$10 McBluffins$10.00
Two McBluffins at a discount!
Brunch Wrap$11.95
Grilled Onions, peppers, and mushrooms, Impossible Sausage, Just Egg, Housemade Seitan Bacun, and Provolone cheeze wrapped and pressed with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo.
Chikken Salad Wrap$11.50
Wrap up one of our Chikken Salads - Bluffalo, Curry, Bacun Wranch, or Broccoli Parm - with Lettuce and Tomato
Big Whack Classic$12.95
1/4lb Impossible Burger with Lettuce, Onion, Pickle, and Whack Sauce
Sriracha Macaroni Salad$3.95
Philly Cheezesteak$12.50
The Impossi-Philly with Green Peppers, Onions, and Mayo served on a toasted Sub Roll
Mega Side of Crackaroni$6.95
Cali Wrap$11.50
Avocado, Spring Mix, Local Organic Microgreens, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers, lite Chikken and Bacun, Wranch Sauce, and a drizzle of Oil & Vinegar
9" Cubano$11.75
Mojo Pourk on Authentic Cuban Bread, pressed with Mustard, Pickles, Provolone, and your choice of toppings
Red Potato Salad$3.95
Our housemade potato salad
5119 n Tamiami trail unit 7

sarasota FL

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
