Saratoga Springs sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Saratoga Springs

The Bread Basket Bakery image

SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES

The Bread Basket Bakery

65 Spring Street, Saratoga Springs

Avg 4.4 (533 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Egg Sandwich w/ Cheese$6.50
2 eggs served on our homemade english muffin with american cheese. Choose to add meat or cheese or veggies if you like.
Breakfast Burrito$9.50
Potatoes, eggs, salsa, sour cream, cheddar cheese, served in a grilled white or wheat wrap Add meat items 1.00 each gluten free wrap when available $1.00
Congress Park$9.25
Cranberry walnut chicken salad - with lettuce on our honey wheat bread
More about The Bread Basket Bakery
Dock Brown's Lakeside Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Dock Brown's Lakeside Tavern

511 Route 9P, Saratoga Springs

Avg 4.4 (513 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dock's Quesadilla$11.50
Grilled Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Cheddar Jack Cheese and Pico de Gallo. Served with Salsa and Sour Scream on the Side
Fish & Chips$18.95
8 oz Fresh Beer Battered Haddock, House Fries, House Made Coleslaw and Your Choice of Tartar or Cocktail Sauce
Dock's Wings$10.00
Cooked Tender and Crispy, Served with Your Choice of Sauces
More about Dock Brown's Lakeside Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

Bread Basket Bakery

3 Hampstead Pl Suite 104 B, Saratoga Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Egg Sandwich w/ Cheese$6.50
2 eggs served on our homemade english muffin with american cheese. Choose to add meat or cheese or veggies if you like.
Breakfast Burrito$9.50
Potatoes, eggs, salsa, sour cream, cheddar cheese, served in a grilled white or wheat wrap Add meat items 1.00 each gluten free wrap when available $1.00
Blueberry Scone$3.50
More about Bread Basket Bakery

