Saratoga Springs sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Saratoga Springs
More about The Bread Basket Bakery
SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES
The Bread Basket Bakery
65 Spring Street, Saratoga Springs
|Popular items
|Egg Sandwich w/ Cheese
|$6.50
2 eggs served on our homemade english muffin with american cheese. Choose to add meat or cheese or veggies if you like.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.50
Potatoes, eggs, salsa, sour cream, cheddar cheese, served in a grilled white or wheat wrap Add meat items 1.00 each gluten free wrap when available $1.00
|Congress Park
|$9.25
Cranberry walnut chicken salad - with lettuce on our honey wheat bread
More about Dock Brown's Lakeside Tavern
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Dock Brown's Lakeside Tavern
511 Route 9P, Saratoga Springs
|Popular items
|Dock's Quesadilla
|$11.50
Grilled Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Cheddar Jack Cheese and Pico de Gallo. Served with Salsa and Sour Scream on the Side
|Fish & Chips
|$18.95
8 oz Fresh Beer Battered Haddock, House Fries, House Made Coleslaw and Your Choice of Tartar or Cocktail Sauce
|Dock's Wings
|$10.00
Cooked Tender and Crispy, Served with Your Choice of Sauces
More about Bread Basket Bakery
Bread Basket Bakery
3 Hampstead Pl Suite 104 B, Saratoga Springs
|Popular items
|Egg Sandwich w/ Cheese
|$6.50
2 eggs served on our homemade english muffin with american cheese. Choose to add meat or cheese or veggies if you like.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.50
Potatoes, eggs, salsa, sour cream, cheddar cheese, served in a grilled white or wheat wrap Add meat items 1.00 each gluten free wrap when available $1.00
|Blueberry Scone
|$3.50