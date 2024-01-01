Barbacoas in Saratoga Springs
Saratoga Springs restaurants that serve barbacoas
PIZZA
Walt Cafe & Whitman Brewing
20 Lake Ave, Saratoga Springs
|Barbacoa Empanadas
|$12.00
Barbacoa Steak / Diced Red Onion / Cilantro / Secret Sauce
Taquero Tacos and Donuts
68 Putnam Street, Saratoga Springs
|Barbacoa Bowl
|$14.25
onion, queso fresco, cilantro, cilantro rice, black beans, baja crema
|Barbacoa Taco
|$5.15
onion, queso fresco, cilantro
|Barbacoa Salad
|$14.25
white onion, queso fresco, cilantro, romaine, black beans, toasted pepitas, cilantro, honey, chipotle vinaigrette