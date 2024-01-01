Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Saratoga Springs

Go
Saratoga Springs restaurants
Toast

Saratoga Springs restaurants that serve calamari

Whitman Brewing Company image

PIZZA

Walt Cafe & Whitman Brewing

20 Lake Ave, Saratoga Springs

Avg 4.7 (114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari$18.00
More about Walt Cafe & Whitman Brewing
WHEATFIELDS Restaurant and Bar, Saratoga Springs image

 

Wheatfields

440 Broadway, Saratoga Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$16.00
hand breaded, sweet chili glaze, sriracha
More about Wheatfields

Browse other tasty dishes in Saratoga Springs

Brisket

Salmon

Chili

Cake

Chicken Wraps

Tacos

Burritos

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Saratoga Springs to explore

Albany

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Schenectady

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Clifton Park

Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)

Latham

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Rensselaer

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Schuylerville

No reviews yet

East Greenbush

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1510 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (781 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2594 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston