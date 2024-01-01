Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Calamari in
Saratoga Springs
/
Saratoga Springs
/
Calamari
Saratoga Springs restaurants that serve calamari
PIZZA
Walt Cafe & Whitman Brewing
20 Lake Ave, Saratoga Springs
Avg 4.7
(114 reviews)
Fried Calamari
$18.00
More about Walt Cafe & Whitman Brewing
Wheatfields
440 Broadway, Saratoga Springs
No reviews yet
Calamari
$16.00
hand breaded, sweet chili glaze, sriracha
More about Wheatfields
