Chai lattes in Saratoga Springs

Saratoga Springs restaurants
Saratoga Springs restaurants that serve chai lattes

Whitman Brewing Company image

PIZZA

Walt Cafe & Whitman Brewing

20 Lake Ave, Saratoga Springs

Avg 4.7 (114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dirty Chai Latte$5.00
More about Walt Cafe & Whitman Brewing
Spot Coffee image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee - Saratoga Springs

55 Railroad Place, Saratoga Springs

Avg 4.7 (785 reviews)
Takeout
Dirty Chai Latte$0.00
Chai latte with a double shot of espresso.
Chai Latte$4.60
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other spices, combined with milk (steamed or iced), for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
More about Spot Coffee - Saratoga Springs

