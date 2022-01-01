Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Saratoga Springs

Saratoga Springs restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

BWP

70 Weibel Ave, Saratoga Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.99
LTO, swiss, spinach, BWP sauce
More about BWP
Dock Brown's Lakeside Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Dock Brown's Lakeside Tavern

511 Route 9P, Saratoga Springs

Avg 4.4 (513 reviews)
Takeout
Daddy Dee's Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.95
Crispy Fried Chicken Breast flavored in a Buffalo sauce with Jalapeños, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato and Crumbled Blue Cheese on a Toasted Bun
Jammin' Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.95
Grilled Chicken Breast smeared with a Caramelized Balsamic Onion Jam, Applewood Smoked Bacon and Cheddar Cheese on a Toasted Bun
Hot Honey Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.95
Crispy Fried Chicken Breast served with Slaw, Hot Honey, Candy Bacon and served on a Toasted Bun
More about Dock Brown's Lakeside Tavern

