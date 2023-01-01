Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French fries in
Saratoga Springs
/
Saratoga Springs
/
French Fries
Saratoga Springs restaurants that serve french fries
PIZZA
Walt Cafe & Whitman Brewing
20 Lake Ave, Saratoga Springs
Avg 4.7
(114 reviews)
French Fries
$8.00
Seasoned French Fries
More about Walt Cafe & Whitman Brewing
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Dock Brown's Lakeside Tavern
511 Route 9P, Saratoga Springs
Avg 4.4
(513 reviews)
French Fries
$5.00
More about Dock Brown's Lakeside Tavern
