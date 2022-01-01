Kale salad in Saratoga Springs
Saratoga Springs restaurants that serve kale salad
PIZZA
Walt Cafe & Whitman Brewing
20 Lake Ave, Saratoga Springs
|Baby Kale + Beet Salad
|$11.00
Baby Kale / Red Beets / Cukes / Heirloom Tomatoes / Feta Cheese / Kalamata Olives / Aged Red Wine Vinaigrette. Add Smoked Chicken for $3.00.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Spot Coffee - Saratoga Springs
55 Railroad Place, Saratoga Springs
|Quinoa Kale Salad
|$12.95
Organic red and white quinoa, garbanzo beans, kale, edamame beans, and feta cheese served on a bed of spinach greens. Served with a side of balsamic dressing.