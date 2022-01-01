Saratoga Springs restaurants you'll love
Must-try Saratoga Springs restaurants
More about Blox - Saratoga Springs - 1032 Redwood Road
Blox - Saratoga Springs - 1032 Redwood Road
1032 Redwood Road, Saratoga Springs
|Popular items
|4 BLOX
|$21.99
Skippy - A peanut butter blondie blended with steel cut oats. Topped with our signature milk chocolate frosting and Reese's peanut butter cups.
Cake by Courtney Biscoff Blondie - A Biscoff blondie blended with steel cut oats. Filled with smooth cookie butter and Biscoff buttercream. Topped with melted white chocolate.
Tigger - A chewy rice krispy made with browned butter. Topped with a dark chocolate, peanut butter, and white chocolate drizzle.
KeyLargo - A shortbread crust filled with tangy lime curd. Topped with our signature sweet and salty glaze.
Caramelita - An oatmeal shortbread swirled with milk chocolate chips, semi sweet chunks, and buttery caramel.
Cookies & Dream - A Ghirardelli fudge brownie swirled with semi-sweet chips and chocolate chunks. Topped with our signature cookies n' cream frosting.
|16 BLOX
|$74.99
|9 BLOX
|$44.99
More about Dirty Dough - Saratoga Springs
Dirty Dough - Saratoga Springs
153 W Crossroads BLVD STE 103, Saratoga Springs