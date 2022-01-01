Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Saratoga Springs restaurants you'll love

Saratoga Springs restaurants
  • Saratoga Springs

Must-try Saratoga Springs restaurants

Restaurant banner

 

Blox - Saratoga Springs - 1032 Redwood Road

1032 Redwood Road, Saratoga Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
4 BLOX$21.99
Skippy - A peanut butter blondie blended with steel cut oats. Topped with our signature milk chocolate frosting and Reese's peanut butter cups.
Cake by Courtney Biscoff Blondie - A Biscoff blondie blended with steel cut oats. Filled with smooth cookie butter and Biscoff buttercream. Topped with melted white chocolate.
Tigger - A chewy rice krispy made with browned butter. Topped with a dark chocolate, peanut butter, and white chocolate drizzle.
KeyLargo - A shortbread crust filled with tangy lime curd. Topped with our signature sweet and salty glaze.
Caramelita - An oatmeal shortbread swirled with milk chocolate chips, semi sweet chunks, and buttery caramel.
Cookies & Dream - A Ghirardelli fudge brownie swirled with semi-sweet chips and chocolate chunks. Topped with our signature cookies n' cream frosting.
16 BLOX$74.99
Skippy - A peanut butter blondie blended with steel cut oats. Topped with our signature milk chocolate frosting and Reese's peanut butter cups.
Cake by Courtney Biscoff Blondie - A Biscoff blondie blended with steel cut oats. Filled with smooth cookie butter and Biscoff buttercream. Topped with melted white chocolate.
Tigger - A chewy rice krispy made with browned butter. Topped with a dark chocolate, peanut butter, and white chocolate drizzle.
KeyLargo - A shortbread crust filled with tangy lime curd. Topped with our signature sweet and salty glaze.
Caramelita - An oatmeal shortbread swirled with milk chocolate chips, semi sweet chunks, and buttery caramel.
Cookies & Dream - A Ghirardelli fudge brownie swirled with semi-sweet chips and chocolate chunks. Topped with our signature cookies n' cream frosting.
9 BLOX$44.99
Skippy - A peanut butter blondie blended with steel cut oats. Topped with our signature milk chocolate frosting and Reese's peanut butter cups.
Cake by Courtney Biscoff Blondie - A Biscoff blondie blended with steel cut oats. Filled with smooth cookie butter and Biscoff buttercream. Topped with melted white chocolate.
Tigger - A chewy rice krispy made with browned butter. Topped with a dark chocolate, peanut butter, and white chocolate drizzle.
KeyLargo - A shortbread crust filled with tangy lime curd. Topped with our signature sweet and salty glaze.
Caramelita - An oatmeal shortbread swirled with milk chocolate chips, semi sweet chunks, and buttery caramel.
Cookies & Dream - A Ghirardelli fudge brownie swirled with semi-sweet chips and chocolate chunks. Topped with our signature cookies n' cream frosting.
More about Blox - Saratoga Springs - 1032 Redwood Road
Restaurant banner

 

Dirty Dough - Saratoga Springs

153 W Crossroads BLVD STE 103, Saratoga Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Dirty Dough - Saratoga Springs
Costa Vida - Saratoga Springs image

 

Costa Vida - Saratoga Springs - Saratoga Springs

731 North Redwood Road, Saratoga Springs

No reviews yet
More about Costa Vida - Saratoga Springs - Saratoga Springs
Map

Map

