Saratoga Springs restaurants you'll love

Skippy - A peanut butter blondie blended with steel cut oats. Topped with our signature milk chocolate frosting and Reese's peanut butter cups.

Cake by Courtney Biscoff Blondie - A Biscoff blondie blended with steel cut oats. Filled with smooth cookie butter and Biscoff buttercream. Topped with melted white chocolate.

Tigger - A chewy rice krispy made with browned butter. Topped with a dark chocolate, peanut butter, and white chocolate drizzle.

KeyLargo - A shortbread crust filled with tangy lime curd. Topped with our signature sweet and salty glaze.

Caramelita - An oatmeal shortbread swirled with milk chocolate chips, semi sweet chunks, and buttery caramel.

Cookies & Dream - A Ghirardelli fudge brownie swirled with semi-sweet chips and chocolate chunks. Topped with our signature cookies n' cream frosting.

