Cheeseburgers in Saratoga Springs

Apollo Burger - Saratoga Springs

33 W Abigail Ln, Saratoga Springs

Cheeseburger$5.69
Fresh 1/4lb Ground Beef Patty Topped with American Cheese on top of Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Iceberg Lettuce, Sliced Onions, and Apollo Sauce on a Cornmeal-Topped Bun.
Double Cheeseburger$7.59
Two Fresh 1/4lb Ground Beef Patties topped with American Cheese on top of Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Iceberg Lettuce, Sliced Onions, and Apollo Sauce on a Cornmeal-Topped Bun.
Junior Cheeseburger Combo$6.99
With Small French Fries and Small Drink
More about Apollo Burger - Saratoga Springs
Iceberg Drive Inn - Saratoga Springs - 1012 North Redwood Road Unit A

1012 North Redwood Road Unit A, Saratoga Springs

Kids Jr Cheeseburger$6.49
Jr Cheeseburger$5.29
Our kids cheese burger comes with a fresh cooked patty, american cheese, ketchup, pickles and lettuce. Great burger for a smaller appetite.
More about Iceberg Drive Inn - Saratoga Springs - 1012 North Redwood Road Unit A

