Chicken sandwiches in Saratoga Springs

More about Apollo Burger - Saratoga Springs
Apollo Burger - Saratoga Springs
33 W Abigail Ln, Saratoga Springs
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$6.79
Breaded Chicken Breasts with Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Iceberg Lettuce, and Apollo Sauce on a Cornmeal topped Bun
More about Iceberg Drive Inn - Saratoga Springs - 1012 North Redwood Road Unit A
Iceberg Drive Inn - Saratoga Springs - 1012 North Redwood Road Unit A
1012 North Redwood Road Unit A, Saratoga Springs
|Chicken Sandwich
|$5.49
Choose a crispy, grilled or spicy chicken patty. Then we add lettuce, tomato and our home made white sauce.
|Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$5.29
Choose a crispy, grilled or spicy chicken patty. We then put our homemade white sauce, lettuce and tomato on a fresh toasted bun. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?