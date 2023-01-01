Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Saratoga Springs

Go
Saratoga Springs restaurants
Toast

Saratoga Springs restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Main pic

 

Apollo Burger - Saratoga Springs

33 W Abigail Ln, Saratoga Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$6.79
Breaded Chicken Breasts with Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Iceberg Lettuce, and Apollo Sauce on a Cornmeal topped Bun
More about Apollo Burger - Saratoga Springs
Item pic

 

Iceberg Drive Inn - Saratoga Springs - 1012 North Redwood Road Unit A

1012 North Redwood Road Unit A, Saratoga Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$5.49
Choose a crispy, grilled or spicy chicken patty. Then we add lettuce, tomato and our home made white sauce.
Chicken Sandwich Combo$5.29
Choose a crispy, grilled or spicy chicken patty. We then put our homemade white sauce, lettuce and tomato on a fresh toasted bun. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
More about Iceberg Drive Inn - Saratoga Springs - 1012 North Redwood Road Unit A

Browse other tasty dishes in Saratoga Springs

Chicken Tenders

Cheeseburgers

Sweet Potato Fries

Map

More near Saratoga Springs to explore

Provo

Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Orem

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Lehi

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

American Fork

Avg 4.9 (14 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Lindon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Provo

Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Cedar City

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (791 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (586 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (137 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (191 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (109 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1474 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston