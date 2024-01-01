Chicken tenders in Saratoga

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Saratoga restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Saratoga Hot Springs Resort
601 East Pic Pike Road, Saratoga
No reviews yet
Chicken Tenders
$8.00
More about Saratoga Hot Springs Resort
The Malt
110 E Main Ave, Saratoga
No reviews yet
Kid's Chicken Fingers
$10.99
Includes a choice of classic fries, chips, pasta salad, or apple sauce.
More about The Malt
