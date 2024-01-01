Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Saratoga

Saratoga restaurants
Saratoga restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Saratoga Hot Springs Resort

601 East Pic Pike Road, Saratoga

Chicken Tenders$8.00
More about Saratoga Hot Springs Resort
The Malt

110 E Main Ave, Saratoga

Kid's Chicken Fingers$10.99
Includes a choice of classic fries, chips, pasta salad, or apple sauce.
More about The Malt

