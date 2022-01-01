Go
Open daily 12-10 PM

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

1004 N Killingsworth St • $$

Avg 4.7 (657 reviews)

Popular Items

Smoked Brisket Sandwich$13.00
house smoked brisket, pimento cheese, pickled jalapeño, crispy onion strings, with side of fries, potato salad, cup of soup or green salad
Fried Cheese Curds$10.00
ranch
Special Pasty #1 (meat)$13.00
cornish style pasty with braised beef rib & root vegetables. gravy, and a side of red pepper ketchup served with potato salad, green salad, cup of soup, or fries.
Greek Burger$13.00
tzatziki, red onion, tomato, iceberg & chevre, with side of fries, potato salad, cup of soup or green salad
Falafel Sandwich$11.00
tzatziki, tahini, iceberg, tomato, red onion pickle, crystal hot sauce, with side of fries, potato salad, cup of soup or green salad
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
mayo, iceberg, bread & butter pickles, crystal hot sauce, with side of fries, potato salad, cup of soup or green salad
Radicchio Salad$9.00
sherry dressing, grana padano, Castelvatrano olive, bread crumb
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Plate$15.00
mashed potatoes, tarragon gravy, braised chard
Seared Brussels Sprouts$7.00
cream, horseradish, lemon
Mac N Cheese$11.00
cavatappi, cheddar, smoked gouda, bread crumb
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1004 N Killingsworth St

Portland OR

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
