Italian
Pizza

Sardella's Restaurant & Imbriglio's Pizzeria Napoletana

Open today 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

971 Reviews

$$

30 MEMORIAL BLVD W

Newport, RI 02840

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Garlic Bread$5.50
Baked Italian Bread topped with a butter and garlic mixture
Carlo Pizza$18.50
“White Pizza” Seasoned Ricotta, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, extra virgin olive oil, parsley.
Aunt Min$18.50
“Broccolini con Sausage” sliced Italian sausage, broccolini, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, extra virgin olive oil
Aunt Angelina$19.50
Thinly sliced Levoni prosciutto, arugula, fresh mozzarella cheese, Parmesan, extra virgin olive oil, lemon zest
Double Tiered Fried Mozzarella$12.50
Two triangular mozzarella wedges, breaded and fried. Served with a side of Sardella’s marinara sauce.
Loretta$14.50
“MARGHERITA PIZZA” fresh mozzarella cheese, Parmesan, San Marzano sauce.
Aunt Josephina$16.50
“Pepperoni pizza “ fresh mozzarella, San Marzano sauce, cupped pepperoni.
Aunt Philomena$18.50
“Americano” Shredded mozzarella cheese, San Marzano tomato sauce.
Caesar$10.50
House-made Ceaser dressing, croutons, shaved paranormal cheese
Chicken Parmesan$23.50
Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Location

30 MEMORIAL BLVD W, Newport RI 02840

Directions

