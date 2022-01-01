Sardine
Come in and enjoy!
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
617 Williamson St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
617 Williamson St
Madison WI
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
L'Etoile Restaurant
Upscale farm-to-table spot serving French-inspired American fare, wine & cocktails in an airy venue.
Graze Restaurant
Lively gastropub plating farm-to-table comfort fare in a modern glass venue with Capitol views.
Hone LLC
Join us 4pm to 10pm , Thursday thru Monday
Limited Menu Online
For in-house reservations or any questions email: host@honeplated.com
Heritage Tavern
farm-to-table