Go
Toast

Sardinia Beach Cafe at Bal Harbour

Delicious food and wine in the comfort of your home, beach or pool! Join us everyday!

10275 Collins Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Mahi Mahi Sandwich$14.00
French fries$4.00
Fish Tacos$13.00
Healthy Kale Bowl$15.00
Kid's Chicken Tenders$9.00
Harvest Salad$13.00
Crispy Chicken Wings$12.00
Guacamole$10.00
Kid's Mini Burger$6.00
See full menu

Location

10275 Collins Ave

Bal Harbour FL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Oceana Bal Harbour - Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Fresh Carrot Surfside

No reviews yet

100% Natural
Fresh & Healthy Ingredients

Pura Vida

No reviews yet

another day in paradise

Coffee Break

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Coffee, deli & bakery! All homemade & fresh products! Open all days of the week!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston