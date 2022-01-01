Sardinia Ristorante

Since 2006, Sardinia Enoteca Ristorante has distinguished itself by serving mouthwatering Sardinian cuisine reflective of the glittering home island of the chef and co-owner, Pietro Vardeu. Chef Pietro, and co-owner/ restaurateur Antonio "Tony" Gallo are talented and experienced hospitality professionals who have created a truly inviting eatery with fabulous food, an impressive wine list, attentive servers and a warm and welcoming ambiance. Their beautifully designed restaurant features a warm color palette, dark wooden tables and chairs, soaring wooden wine racks and a wood-burning oven accented by bright blue tiles -- reminiscent of the Mediterranean Sea.



1801 Purdy Ave • $$$