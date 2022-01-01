Sardinia Ristorante
Since 2006, Sardinia Enoteca Ristorante has distinguished itself by serving mouthwatering Sardinian cuisine reflective of the glittering home island of the chef and co-owner, Pietro Vardeu. Chef Pietro, and co-owner/ restaurateur Antonio "Tony" Gallo are talented and experienced hospitality professionals who have created a truly inviting eatery with fabulous food, an impressive wine list, attentive servers and a warm and welcoming ambiance. Their beautifully designed restaurant features a warm color palette, dark wooden tables and chairs, soaring wooden wine racks and a wood-burning oven accented by bright blue tiles -- reminiscent of the Mediterranean Sea.
1801 Purdy Ave • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1801 Purdy Ave
Miami Beach FL
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hôtel Gaythering
#gaythering
Sunlife Organics
Come in and enjoy!
Sushi Fly Chicken
Come in and enjoy!
La Cerveceria De Barrio Lincoln
Come in and enjoy!