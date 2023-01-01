Sarita restaurants you'll love
Must-try Sarita restaurants
More about Barry's Bistro on the Beach - 7000 Padre Blvd
Barry's Bistro on the Beach - 7000 Padre Blvd
7000 Padre Boulevard, South Padre Island
|Popular items
|General Tso’s Chicken
|$8.00
Crispy chicken, tossed in our house sweet and spice General’s sauce, served with white rice and a pork egg roll.
|Hershal’s Burger
|$9.00
A juicy cheeseburger, topped with grilled mushrooms, peppers, onions, and a fried egg, served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and seasoned fries.
|Shrimp Basket
|$12.00
Six freshly lager-battered or blackened shrimp, served with cocktail sauce and seasoned fries.
More about Tequila Sunset Bar and Grill - 200 Pike Street
Tequila Sunset Bar and Grill - 200 Pike Street
200 Pike Street, South Padre Island