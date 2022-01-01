Sarma Restaurant

Go
Sarma is restaurant and bar where food, drink and music come together in a vibrant celebration of the good things in life. Modeled after the traditional meyhanes of Turkey, the menu is a large selection of small plates ( meze ) that are designed to be shared alongside food-friendly cocktails, craft beers or a glass of wine from a small but carefully selected list. Chef Cassie mostly stays true to Mediterranean flavors but she draws inspiration from places she visits and people she meets and then blends her experiences into a style of cooking that is uniquely her own. Her goal is to strike a balance between the familiar and the unknown. Either way, she respects the fundamental flavor profiles that got her attention in the first place, so the food tastes exciting and modern, but authentic.

Garlicky Greens$13.00
green garlic, ginger. Gluten, dairy, nut free
Cauliflower Tagine$17.00
tomato coconut curry, chickpeas, hot peppers, buttered almonds, hand-rolled semolina couscous, cilantro
Chicken Shawarma Fries$15.00
apple hilbeh, tahini mayo, pickles.
Dairy and nut free
Sugarsnap Peas$14.00
pistachio tahini, radishes, crispy quinoa, sumac. Dairy and gluten free (not celiac friendly)
Cornbread$13.00
feta, cilantro, jalapeño.
Nut free
Turkish Lamb Meatballs$18.00
tomato brown butter, dill pilaf.
Gluten and nut free
Green Pea Falafel$14.00
potato hummus, cabbage tzatziki, cucumber salad. Nut free
Gyro Bread$4.00
zaatar.
Dairy and nut free.
Sesame Fried Chicken$17.00
tahini remoulade.
Nut free
Brussels Sprouts Bravas$13.00
hazelnut migas
249 Pearl Street

Somerville MA

