Saroki's Crispy Chicken & Pizza - Haslett
Open today 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
1619 Haslett Road, Haslett MI 48840
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
High Caliber Bar and Bistro - Double Clutch
No Reviews
1982 W Grand River Ave #800 Okemos, MI 48864
View restaurant
Buddies Pub & Grill East Lansing - 3048 Lake Lansing Rd. - 517.333.9212
No Reviews
3048 Lake Lansing Road East Lansing, MI 48823
View restaurant