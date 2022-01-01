Saroki's Pizza - Royal Oak
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
31786 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak MI 48073
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse - Royal Oak
4.7 • 10,800
1824 W 14 Mile Rd Royal Oak, MI 48073
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Royal Oak
Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse - Royal Oak
4.7 • 10,800
1824 W 14 Mile Rd Royal Oak, MI 48073
View restaurant
National Coney Island - Royal Oak
4.5 • 9,006
1812 North Main Street Royal Oak, MI 48073
View restaurant