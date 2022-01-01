Go
Toast

Saroki's Pizzeria

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN

39315 Ecorse Rd • $$

Avg 4.1 (23 reviews)

Popular Items

Create Your Own NY Style Pizza$19.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

39315 Ecorse Rd

Romulus MI

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Avenue American Bistro

No reviews yet

Our kitchen is open! Place your Take-Away order online and have it ready for pick up.

The Tailgate Garage

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rocky's Family Dining

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Twisted Rooster

No reviews yet

Great drinks, chef-inspired food, and awesome service in a comfortable atmosphere where you are encouraged to relax and hang out.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston