Sarom’s Cafe

Sarom’s Cafe is family owned and operated, offering a variety of freshly made and handcrafted Vietnamese sandwiches (Banh Mi), appetizers, meal box specials, coffees, beverages, and sweet treats.

10 Manseau Street

Popular Items

Popular Items

Iced Vietnamese Milk Coffee$4.99
Iced Vietnamese phin dripped black coffee w/ condensed milk.
Grilled Beef Box$11.99
Choice of rice or vermicelli rice noodles. Grilled marinated halal beef, vegetarian spring roll, salad, pickled carrots and green papaya, scallion oil & sweet fish sauce. *Rice Noodles have chopped peanuts included*
Grilled Chicken Box$11.99
Choice of rice or vermicelli rice noodles. Grilled marinated halal chicken, vegetarian spring roll, salad, pickled carrots and green papaya, scallion oil & sweet fish sauce. *Rice Noodles have chopped peanuts included*
Grilled Beef$7.99
Grilled marinated halal beef, homemade mayo, scallion oil, and sweet fish sauce. Topped with pickled carrots & green papaya, cucumber, cilantro, and hot peppers served in a freshly baked baguette.
Grilled Chicken$7.99
Grilled marinated halal chicken, homemade mayo. scallion oil, and sweet fish sauce. Topped with pickled carrots & green papaya, cucumber, cilantro, and hot peppers served in a freshly baked baguette.
Seasoned Tofu$6.99
Seasoned tofu, homemade mayo, and soy sauce. Topped with pickled carrots & green papaya, cucumber, cilantro, and hot peppers served in a freshly baked baguette.
Tiger Rolls$5.99
Cream cheese, bell peppers, onions, and scallions. Served with sweet chili sauce.
Spring Rolls$5.99
chicken, taro, carrots, mushrooms, and mung bean noodles. Served with sweet chili sauce.
Banh Mi Box$10.99
Any (1) Vietnamese Banh Mi choice + (2) Vegetarian Spring Rolls served with sweet chili sauce.
Sarom's Egg Sandwich$6.99
Fried eggs, homemade mayo, soy sauce, and sriracha. Topped with pickled carrots & green papaya, cucumber, cilantro, and hot peppers served in a freshly baked baguette.
Location

10 Manseau Street

Winooski VT

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

