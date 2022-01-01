Go
Sarvida

300 E. Girard Ave. • $$

Avg 4.5 (192 reviews)

Popular Items

Tocino$12.00
mirin-soy cured chicken thigh, palm sugar, annatto
Halo Halo$8.00
flan, palm nut, coconut, banana, crushed ice, ube, condensed milk
Lumpia$8.00
Dozen. ground pork spring roll, carrots, ginger
Whole Fish Meal$40.00
whole fried pompano served with garlic fried rice, pinakbet (vegetable dish) and ground pork lumpia
Chicken Meal$28.00
soy and citrus marinated half chicken served with garlic fried rice, pinakbet (vegetable dish) and ground pork lumpia
Chocolate Coconut Budino$6.00
topped with honeycomb
Lumpiang Shanghai$6.00
(Spring Roll) ground pork, carrots, ginger
Pandesal$6.00
traditional Filipino bread, housemade
Pinkabet$6.00
seasonal vegetables in coconut sauce (12oz)
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

300 E. Girard Ave.

Philadelphia PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
