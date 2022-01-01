SASS Kitchen & Taco Bar
Come in and enjoy!
240 White Horse Pike Unit C3
Location
240 White Horse Pike Unit C3
Hammonton NJ
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Casciano Coffee Bar & Sweetery
An atmosphere to linger, to gather, to connect.
A place with specialty drinks, gourmet sweets, and freshly-made grab-and-go breakfast, lunch, and healthy snacks!
Dartcor
Come in and enjoy!
Pine Crust Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Fielder's Pub
Come on in and enjoy!