Go
Toast

Sassafras

Come on in and enjoy!

BBQ • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

105 S Narcissus Ave Suite #130 • $

Avg 4.7 (323 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

105 S Narcissus Ave Suite #130

West Palm Beach FL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

E.R. Bradley's Saloon

No reviews yet

The landmark bar and restaurant on the West Palm Beach Waterfront. It's a right of passage, a place of celebrations, a place to relax. We are the city's backyard, open 365 days a year with over 30 years of history making. Come experience traditions that have become a part of our community fabric, part of our city's identity.

Sloan's Ice Cream

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rivales Taqueria and Craft Bar

No reviews yet

An authentic dinning experience.

aioli Downton

No reviews yet

aioli is a causal neighborhood restaurant and bakery that focuses on locally sourced products with a Chef Driven Menu.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston