Go
Toast

Sassafras Saloon

Come in and enjoy!

1233 N Vine St

No reviews yet

Location

1233 N Vine St

Los Angeles CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Crispy Crust - Hollywood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Plant Power Fast Food

No reviews yet

Changing the World, One Burger at a Time.

Doomie's Home Cookin'

No reviews yet

Come and enjoy the vegan food we have to offer in Hollywood, at the corner of Fountain & Vine.
This page is for pick-up only. No refunds once order has been submitted. Thank you!

Delish Hollywood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston