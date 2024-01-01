Sassy Bass Island Grill - 375 Plantation Rd
Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
375 Plantation Rd, Gulf Shores AL 36542
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
King Neptune's Seafood Restuarant - 1137 Gulf Shores Pkwy
No Reviews
1137 Gulf Shores Pkwy Gulf Shores, AL 36542
View restaurant
Cantina La Luz - G.S AL - 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway
No Reviews
1545 Gulf Shores Parkway Gulf Shores, AL 36542
View restaurant